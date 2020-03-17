PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The coronavirus has forced some people to work from home or put them out of a job all together. But, one industry is actually hiring right now.

Walt Churchill's Market is looking for help at both of its locations in Maumee and Perrysburg.

"Business has seen unprecedented sales levels over the past week," Walt Churchill's CFO Randy Rothenbuhler said.

Management said it's been like a Christmas rush nonstop the past week with items flying off the shelves quicker than they can restock.

"Everyone's working a lot of hours," deli assistant manager Alex Duszynski said. "And we're trying really hard to keep everything stocked for everyone."

The latest closures and orders from the governor have forced many people out of work for the time being.

"We need more workers right now," Rothenbuhler said. "Given the sales level that we're at, we saw this an opportunity, an opportunity to help reach out and help the community."

Duszynski said she understands that nurses and doctors and police don't get to stay home either and grocery stores need to be there for people now too.

"Everyone has to eat," she said, "so we don't mind, honestly, we're here for them."

"What we provide and what other grocery stores provide to the community is of vital importance," Rothenbuhler said. "So we will be open. We will continue to be open and we need good people to continue to keep the doors open."

Supermarkets have always been a bridge to the community.

The management said it's grateful they can help those in the community that need work right now as one of the only places still open.

Almost all positions are open from stocking and cashiers to deli department. Anyone with customer service experience is encouraged to apply.

