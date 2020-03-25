OHIO, USA — As the world endures the COVID-19 pandemic, one local girl is doing her part to serve the community.

Leila, 7, is no stranger to serving others. Earlier this year, she collected and donated supplies to Safety Net and even managed to have over 2,700 meals donated to the Toledo North West Food Bank.

Her mission now? To send comfort and love to seniors in nursing homes through letters and pictures.

Seniors are considered the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and as a result, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that no visitors are to be admitted to any nursing home or assisted living residence throughout the state.

For many families that order was heart-breaking. Often times, maintaining that special connection with the older generation is done best with in-person interaction, spending as much quality time that is left with one another. And now with the governor's order in place, all that the residents have for company is each other and their nursing staff.

That's why Leila is asking the community to join her in creating letters and drawing pictures so that all residents receive something to let them know they are not alone and they are being thought of, by not only their family but by people who they haven't even met.

If you wish to help Leila complete her mission, you can do so by scanning and emailing letters to LeilasPromise@gmail.com

RELATED: Toledo artist gets bored during quarantine times, creates yard art gallery

RELATED: Sylvania man pulls off epic proposal in midst of coronavirus pandemic