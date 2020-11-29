Sylvania florist plans to deliver hundreds of flowers to local senior homes

Beautiful Blooms by Jen has made a goal to sell 600 poinsettias to give back to the community for the holidays. The flowers will go to seven nursing homes in NW Ohio

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A Sylvania florist planning to give hundreds of flowers to local nursing homes but they need your help.

Beautiful Blooms by Jen has made a goal to sell 600 poinsettias to give back to the community for the holidays.

The flowers will go to seven nursing homes and assisted living facilities in our area.

Jen Linehan is the owner of Beautiful Blooms by Jen.

She says they did something similar to this earlier in the year, but this is the biggest goal to date.

"It's a big goal, but it helps a local business. And the people at the nursing homes and assisted living, they haven't been able to have guests in months, almost a year," Linehan said.

They already have a big portion of the goal but need your help in the final push.

The flowers will be delivered to the nursing homes on Dec. 11.

You can read more information about the goal and help Beautiful Blooms reach it by clicking here.