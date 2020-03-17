OHIO, USA — Gym doors across Ohio are locked right now, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. But, there are still ways to make sure you are staying physically fit.

While gyms remain closed, there are some local fitness experts stepping up to the plate, helping you to get moving.

Angie Green teaches a variety of fitness classes around Northwest Ohio and also runs her own online fitness business from her home gym. She is offering free online classes for the next two weeks.

"I've always been a group fitness instructor by nature, and so I understand that commentary that you need. And being we can't get to the gym right now, we're finding a way to bring that to people at home," Green said.

Nick Beakus owns a personal training gym in Perrysburg. Despite not knowing when he can re-open or how he will pay his bills, he's still determined to motivate others.

"I'll be offering Facebook Live videos and Instagram Live videos, but I will also be linking a full workout on YouTube everyday for people to follow," Beakus said.

Although at-home fitness instruction is something people would pay top dollar for, right now both trainers agree that increasing prices and taking advantage of the situation is the last thing they want to do.

"The least I can do is offer this for free and hopefully it provides some good for everybody and gets us through, and keeps us both strong physically and mentally," Beakus said.

"We have to stick together in a time like this right now. And so, now isn't a time to try and grow your business. A lot of business are suffering because of that, so we just want to find a way to give back to people," Green said.

Here are some examples full-body moves that require no equipment you can do at home:

Lunges

Jumping jacks

Ab-bicycles

Running

Boxing

