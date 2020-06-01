Local and federal authorities are getting ready for the upcoming visit of President Donald Trump to Toledo on Jan. 9.

To prepare,, officials are discussing preparations for the president's visit outside the Huntington Center on Monday at 11 a.m.

Among the public officials that will be there include Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and Lucas County commissioners Tina Skeldon Wozniak and Pete Gerken.

WTOL will have a crew at the press conference and will update this article with more information as it comes in.

RELATED: President Trump plans "Keep America Great" rally in Toledo

RELATED: Toledo Police preparing for President Trump's Toledo rally

RELATED: Toledoans react ahead of President Trump's visit to the 419