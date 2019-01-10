GIBSONBURG, Ohio — It's a classic fall activity that so many families love - going to a pumpkin patch!

This year, however, rain presented many obstacles for local farmers leading up to the fall harvest.

Many farmers weren't able to plant all of their corn and soybeans because of the wet fields, but fall is an important time of year for customers to visit.

That's why Avers Acres in Gibsonburg made due with the conditions by making a straw maze this year instead of a corn maze.

"It's affected our harvest dates, so the harvest has been pushed back to three to four weeks at least, weather depending, if we don't get any frost. Pumpkin-wise we started a week and a half later than what we usually do from last year and the year before," explained Ryan Avers.

Avers said that he has significantly less pumpkins this year than in previous years due to field conditions.

However, his selection is still bountiful and customers can pick the pumpkin right off of the stem!

In addition to picking pumpkins, Avers Acres offers free hayrides and fresh produce and flowers.

The farm refuses to let a bad season stop them from making sure your family has a fun fall.

Avers said his favorite part of the job is watching all of the smiles as kids pick their prized pumpkins!