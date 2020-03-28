WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Coronavirus has put a hold on many things, including gatherings for common events like birthday parties. But the Boerst family wasn't going to let that stop them from celebrating Tatum's seventh birthday and Elliot's fifth birthday. So family and friends came together in a different way to still make their big day special.

Sara and Bruce Boerst started to brainstorm about how they would still celebrate their daughter's March birthdays. That's when an idea sparked about having a parade of cars ride through their neighborhood, while still maintaining their social distance.

"Friends and family really stepped up," said Bruce, Tatum and Elliot's dad. "It was phenomenal. The entire street was lined, 20 to 30 cars I think we counted. It was incredible."

Cars were decked out with paint, signs, balloons and everything that is expected at a normal birthday party.

During these difficult times, the Boerst family said that it was just what the and the community needed to help get through this.

"It was like food for the soul. There wasn't a face without a smile. It really lifted everyone's spirits," said Bruce.

"In truth, it was probably the easiest party to plan because no one had anything going on," said Bruce. "Everyone was so quick to respond and so willing to participate."

For Tatum, who turned 7 on March 27, when asked how it made her feel to see everyone riding down the road wishing her a happy birthday, only one word came to mind.

"Happy," Tatum said with a huge smile.

“It kind of made us all feel like kids again," said Sara, Tatum and Elliot's mom. "We were waving, we were in the parade, we were loving it. When you’re 5 and 7, your birthdays are everything. We were very happy, very blessed that everyone was able to execute and make it all happen."

"We hope that it can just bring joy and positivity to everybody," said Bruce.

