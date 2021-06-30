Local family of farmworkers to represent FLOC at Fourth of July White House Visit

The Farm Labor Organizing Committee is being recognized for its COVID-19 vaccine efforts.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A local family of migrant workers is headed to the White House this weekend.

They were invited to represent the Farm Labor Organizing Committee following its efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

"I've been outside the White House gates before," said Jessica Molina with a laugh. "But I've never been in them. So I'm excited. I'm really excited to represent FLOC."

Jessica Molina is a FLOC member and volunteer, as well as the principal of Escuela Smart Academy.

This Fourth of July, Molina and her son, along with her parents, Gregorio and Margarita Molina, will represent FLOC at the White House.

"[It's] where the President lives," said Austin Kuhlan, the son of Molina.

The White House invited them after the labor union, which represents migrant farm workers, was recognized for their work on vaccination clinics.

"They worked with the Community Cares Clinic to put on a vaccine, vaccination clinic. And we did really unique things like a 48-hour Vaccinathon. We had clinics on the weekends. We had bilingual staff workers. And we just made the clinics as accessible as possible," said Molina.

She also played her part in volunteering both her school and personal time.

All together, the clinics vaccinated more than 6,000 people, including Molina's parents, who were both migrant workers.

"I did see my dad doing these activist things on the weekends or when he had spare time, which wasn't often. And so it was a really full-circle moment for me to see that he was here. He was with Baldemar. They got the vaccine here," said Molina.

It's a meaningful moment for the mother who says it's an honor to represent FLOC and the migrant workers like her family.

"To know that FLOC was able to continue helping the migrant farmworkers and do their part with the vaccines. I mean that just shows why FLOC got an invite to the White House," said Molina.

This Friday will be the last Friday that the FLOC clinic will host vaccinations at Escuela Smart Academy.

They say they've seen a drop in numbers but there are other clinics that will stay open in the area.