Local family grateful for community support after son's cancer diagnosis

Five-month-old Hiro Joseph Frost has a rare form of liver cancer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A local mother and father are feeling blessed despite a devastating diagnosis for their 5-month-old son. Hiro Joseph Frost has intermediate-risk hepatoblastoma, a rare liver cancer.

His parents, Heather and Jon Frost, of west Toledo, are adjusting not just to having a newborn, but helping their child through chemotherapy treatments.

"He actually can't eat on his own too much right now because the tumor is pressing on his stomach," Jon Frost said.

The baby's parents say their son must be fed from an IV bag connected to his stomach and the cancer is causing his spine to curve.

"They just have it slowly feeding him what he'd normally be consuming so he doesn't lose weight," Jon Frost said.

Friends of the couple put out a call for help and say the response has been incredible. A GoFundMe page already has raised $32,000.

"It's restored our faith in humanity a little bit more especially because people that we do know and people that we don't even know are donating, and some are remaining anonymous, so we have no clue who they are," he said.

The family believes their baby may need a liver transplant in the future. The baby's doctors believe 60% of his liver is covered with cancer. The help with the medical bills is a good start for the West Toledo family.

"He's just a baby. Not that anyone ever deserves this," Heather Frost said. "It's really hard to watch. We just want to get him to have as normal of a life as he can."

The family says they are accepting other forms of donations including well wishes.