Local family concerned elective surgery delays could impact their son's hearing

TOLEDO, Ohio — Promedica and UTMC announced this week certain elective procedures would be re-scheduled due to hospital staffing. However, one local family is concerned these delays will affect their son's hearing long-term.
18-month-old Jarhett Kurth has been dealing with intense ear infections for a few months. Jarhett was supposed to undergo a procedure this Thursday to have ear tubes put in to help with the ear infections. But his mother, Jennifer Kurth, tells WTOL that the procedure was moved to mid-February because of COVID-19 concerns at Promedica hospitals.
This surgery is deemed elective and while the family understands the situation hospitals are currently in, Jennifer feels this procedure is needed sooner rather than later. She says ear tubes helped her 3-year old daughter, who also had reoccurring ear infections when she was a toddler. Jennifer and her husband are concerned that postponing this procedure for too long could lead to hearing damage in their son.
"We know the difference that they make in your child's life and in yours, you know they're miserable right now! Every ear infection is worse and more pain and sleepless nights and fevers" said Jennifer.
Jarhett's new tentative surgery date is February 10th, but his family said they are preparing should it get canceled again.
"It was a disappointment when it got moved, we finally saw a light at the end of the tunnel with this where we were like okay we can start to get back to normal. Both of us won't be having to take so much time off of work because he can't go to daycare, so it really affects our whole household life!" said Jennifer.