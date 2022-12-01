Local family concerned elective surgery delays could impact their son's hearing

How delays in procedures have been a difficult reality for the Kurth family and their 18-month-old son Jarhett

TOLEDO, Ohio — Promedica and UTMC announced this week certain elective procedures would be re-scheduled due to hospital staffing. However, one local family is concerned these delays will affect their son's hearing long-term.

18-month-old Jarhett Kurth has been dealing with intense ear infections for a few months. Jarhett was supposed to undergo a procedure this Thursday to have ear tubes put in to help with the ear infections. But his mother, Jennifer Kurth, tells WTOL that the procedure was moved to mid-February because of COVID-19 concerns at Promedica hospitals.

This surgery is deemed elective and while the family understands the situation hospitals are currently in, Jennifer feels this procedure is needed sooner rather than later. She says ear tubes helped her 3-year old daughter, who also had reoccurring ear infections when she was a toddler. Jennifer and her husband are concerned that postponing this procedure for too long could lead to hearing damage in their son.

"We know the difference that they make in your child's life and in yours, you know they're miserable right now! Every ear infection is worse and more pain and sleepless nights and fevers" said Jennifer.

Jarhett's new tentative surgery date is February 10th, but his family said they are preparing should it get canceled again.