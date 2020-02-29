TOLEDO, Ohio — Local families welcomed in new additions to their families on the day that comes only once every four years.

Meet Emily Ann Mendoza. Mother Sarah and father Jay are from Genoa. They celebrated her birth at 6:01 a.m. on Saturday at Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital in Oregon.

Emily weighs in a six pounds five ounces and measures 18.75 inches.

She joins a family of six, with two older brothers, ages eight and three, and an older sister, age six.

WTOL 11 asked dad how the family planned to celebrate Emily's next birthday. He says it's too early to tell.

James and Deãnna of Toledo welcomed baby girl Janessa Adriel Ruiz at Mercy Health St. Vincent's Medical Center at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Janessa weighs seven pounds five ounces and measures 19.5 inches. Mom says her family will celebrate baby girl's birthday every year on Feb. 28, but they'll have a "big bang" to ring in her leap year birthday every four years on Feb. 29.

A proud grandparent also sent in a photo of leap year baby Paul Brenner. Baby boy was born at 5:01 Saturday morning, weighing in at eight pounds, one ounce.

