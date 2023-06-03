Keeping a close eye on the price at the pump? You're not alone as many worry about another cost hike

Gas prices may be down from records set last year, but as we approach warmer months, experts suggest getting ready for them to go back up.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices may be down from records set last year, but as warmer months approach, fuel price tracker GasBuddy expects them to rise again.

GasBuddy reports gas is up 8 cents in Toledo this month, while diesel consumers are getting a break from high fuel costs.

"This is the first time in almost two years that diesel prices are also lower than they were a year ago," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. "The average for diesel nationwide is now $4.33. That is down now about 30 cents than a year ago."

Prices have fluctuated as fuel companies have been affected by natural disasters, health crises and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Locally, drivers have struggled with the ups and downs of gas prices, as have a variety of businesses and nonprofit agencies.

Workers in shipping industries, such as local 30-year truck driver William McLaughlin, have learned to be prepared for high prices.

McLaughlin said when fuel prices get low, the price a shipper or broker will pay the driver to haul a load goes down.That means they get paid less to transfer goods.

"The rates really started dropping around August of last year and they have dropped far faster than the fuel prices have come down, so it's made things kind of tight," McLaughlin said.

While diesel consumers are managing their budgets, local companies are counting on volunteers.

Carolyn Fox, a director with Mobile Meals of Toledo, said the nonprofit food pantry has 300 volunteers who deliver to nearly 500 people a week.

"The volunteers pay for their own gas and they drive their own vehicles," Fox said. "We really try to make the routes efficient so they are not driving all over. They pick up at a site and they try to deliver in that area. So, most routes are about 15 to 20 miles."

GasBuddy predicts gas prices will rise again because of routine demand seen in the spring and summer months.

Fox said after surviving the pandemic she believes the cost won't stop volunteers from helping people in need of food.



"Volunteers are a unique group they know that's the mission and they are going to do it," she said.