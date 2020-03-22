LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio — With many places across the country being forced to close, one business is seeing a comeback. Old American drive-in theaters are seeing more business.

Field of Dreams Drive-In Theater in Liberty Center is getting everything ready to open for this season. The business usually opens for the season in April but is closed for now under Governor Mike DeWine's closure orders due to the coronavirus.

"The drive-in might be a throwback, but it's still a great great entertainment and a great time," owner Rodney Saunders said.

The venue shows a double feature and allows for up to 220 cars. Saunders said they could open early with other drive-ins seeing increased business across the country. He said the venue is perfect to continue following social distancing while offering families an affordable fun night out.

"Think we will be one of the first businesses to enjoy people coming back out," he said, "there's still going to be that comprehensive worriness that are we doing the right thing and are we ok and us being able to, when we open, being able to open, the distance and a safe place where people can venture as far out as they want."

Saunders pointed out that he opened the business in 2007 right before the recession in 2008. So he said he knows they're able to weather this storm. Despite the current closure orders, they're still getting everything ready like they'll be opening as usual.

"We are trying to prepare to open up a week or two early just in case the governor does say and people with cabin fever want to get out," he added.

