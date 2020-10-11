Local doctors weigh in on possibility of COVID-19 vaccine

With local case numbers reaching record highs, doctors claim this can't come soon enough

TOLEDO, Ohio — Researchers say they are one step closer to finding a cure for COVID-19. Pfizer is one of many companies working on a vaccine.

“We were hoping for a vaccine that was 70-75% effective, and it looks like we're going to do a lot better than that,” said Dr. Robert Wyllie with the Cleveland Clinic.

According to company representatives, the vaccine appears to be 90% effective and could be put up for review in the United States later this month.

“That means that less than 10% of people got sick who received the vaccinations,” explained Dr. Brian Kaminski, an emergency room doctor with Promedica.

Kaminski with ProMedica is one of many doctors following the COVID-19 vaccine research. With local case numbers reaching record highs, Kaminski said this can't come soon enough.

While companies have been working quickly toward a vaccine, they are not skipping steps.

"They had to wait for enough people to get sick. And then when enough people were confirmed to have COVID-19 in the trial , they went back and looked and found out how many of these people actually received a placebo and how many of them received true vaccinations," said Kaminski.

WTOL 11 also spoke anonymously with someone who participated in a COVID-19 vaccine trial. They tell us they volunteered to take the vaccine back in September. Upon taking it, they were not told whether or not they were given a placebo or the real vaccine. They described the experience similar to taking a flu shot.

Part of the trial included filling out a weekly journal. Right now it's unclear how durable the vaccine will be, meaning how long it will last.