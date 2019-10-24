NAPOLEON, Ohio — After trick-or-treating, kids don't think they could ever have too much Halloween candy - but their parents might!

Instead of having candy go to waste (or dealing with your children having a sugar high until the new year), Dental Excellence wants to buy it from you.

Children can bring bags of unopened Halloween candy to either Dental Excellence location in Napoleon or Delta.

The offices will buy back candy for $1 per pound, up to $10, and will donate all the candy to Operation Gratitude for distribution for service men and women deployed overseas.

Last year, Dental Excellence collected more than 250 pounds of candy for U.S. troops. They will also give away $50 to the person who donates the most candy!

Dental Excellence is also encouraging schools to get in on the fun, and will award $100 for the school who drops off the most candy.

“We love the idea of keeping children’s teeth clean and healthy while bringing a smile to our troops,” said Dr. Michael Carpenter, Founder and CEO of Dental Excellence Group. “We’re planning a fun event with snacks, games, crafts, and an opportunity for children to meet a real soldier.”

If you don't have any candy to donate, additional items of scarves, small stuffed animals, socks, lip balm, DVDs, CDs and letters of appreciation will also be accepted.