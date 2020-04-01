FINDLAY, Ohio — Fiat Chrysler has released its 2019 sales numbers and overall, sales were down one percent.

The Toledo-built Jeep Wrangler had record sales for the fourth quarter with more than 52,000 vehicles.

The Jeep Grand Cheroke had a record year of sales with almost 243,000 vehicles. The new Jeep Gladiator sold more than 40,000 vehicles following its May debut.

So, how do those numbers translate here for Northwest Ohio dealerships?

At Findlay Chrysler, last year's sales was driven behind Ram and Jeep.

Brad Overly with Findlay Chrysler, said for the second year now, their dealership on Trenton has seen a 15 percent growth.

Along with Ram sales, Overly said more customers came in looking at Jeep Cherokee, Wrangler, and the new Gladiator.

The interest in the new Jeep pickup truck, along with Chrysler incentive deals, was a win-win for the dealership.

"It's a great product, it's the most awarded SUV out there. Great incentives for everybody when they did that employee for all pricing that they did, that really drew people out," said Overly.

Overly added his Findlay-Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram is the fastest growing dealership over the last five years in Findlay.

RELATED: After years of plenty, auto workers want a bigger slice

RELATED: FCA: Jeep Grand Cherokee has best May sales ever