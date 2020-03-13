TOLEDO, Ohio — Anna Wlodarski owns an in-home daycare service in the Toledo and Maumee area. She believes the number of kids she watches could double because of the large number of school-aged kids now staying home.

Thursday's announcement from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, on K-12 schools extending spring break has already increased the number of kids she's taking care of; that's because a few schools in the area decided to close school for Friday.

Wlodarski says she takes care of six children full-time and several other kids before and after school. Parents of those school-aged children have already informed her the kids would likely be staying with her the whole day now.

"The biggest challenge is going to be finding a way to keep all these school- age (kids) occupied enough, but also calm enough so they can still learn. That's going to be the biggest challenge because they don't do well in large groups with each other," Wlodarski said.

Because of this influx of children, she has already made calls with her back-up providers and is working on creating a schedule of when extra people will be there to help watch the kids.

She says other accommodations she is preparing are getting the house ready for extra kids and buying more groceries to feed them.

