CLYDE, Ohio — Not one more — that's the message a Clyde couple is sending after their music video about opioid addiction went viral.

Chanda Lynn and Richie Webber spend most of their time traveling the country and speaking at schools and rehab facilities trying to make sure people get effective treatment for addiction.

Between the two of them, they've garnered more than 400,000 followers on Facebook.

"We want people to know that recovery is possible. We lost 72,000 Americans last year to overdose alone, and you don't have to be one of them," Webber said.

They were both in high school when they got addicted to opioids. For Lynn, it was taking the medication after a routine tonsillectomy. For Webber, it was an injury while he was a student at Clyde High School and opioid use spiraled into heroin abuse.

"You know, Nov. 6, 2014, I went to jail, my mother came to visit me in jail, and she said your friend Brice, he overdosed and he passed away," Webber said.

That conversation with his mom changed him. It was when they both realized how close he had come to death.

"So, I went back to my jail cell and I said the prayer we all say when we're in jail, God, get me out of this I'll do whatever it takes, except I meant it this time," Webber said.

Webber just celebrated five years clean last month and Lynn will be reaching that milestone before the end of the year.

The song "Not One More" was inspired by a friend who died from addiction.

"A kid I used to play football with has passed away from an overdose, and I get calls like this often because we talk to so many thousands of people, but it just hit me different," Lynn said.

When it hit the internet, they both started getting even more messages from people with similar stories, and others reaching out for help.

"I just never felt comfortable talking to anybody about it, obviously it was something I hid, so it's actually pretty incredible that people trust us enough. People they don't even know," Lynn said.

If you want to reach out to the couple as they travel the country speaking about recovery, you can text their work number at 419-496-2446.

