SYLVANIA, Ohio — The coronavirus is not stopping one local couple from being able to spend a special day with their family and friends outside.

Larry and Chloe Burkhardt knew their wedding plans were not going to go as planned because of the coronavirus.

"We were trying to decide if we wanted to postpone or just keep going with the date and not have a big ceremony," said groom, Larry Burkhardt.

Instead of canceling their wedding ceremony, they decided move it to an earlier date.

They also held it outside so their loved ones could attend and practice social distancing at the same time.

Guests watched from their cars, immediate family sat in chairs six-feet apart. and the wedding party stood at a distance, too.

"It was definitely different than what we expected but, I kinda liked it. It was something to remember. We already had out license, we might as well get married and decided to do it today," said the couple.

After the ceremony, guests got in their cars and drove through the car port of the venue to congratulate the newlyweds, at a distance.

Larry and Chloe said they were glad everything worked out the way it did and that they were still able to do something. They have not yet canceled their honeymoon because they're still hopeful they'll be able to do it.

