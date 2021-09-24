Local company creates product to prevent catalytic converter theft

CatStrap is designed to make it harder for thieves to get to your catalytic converter.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — It's a solution to a huge problem - thieves targeting catalytic converters.

These crimes can happen right outside your home or in a parking lot in just seconds.

While it's a national problem, local family business CatStrap in Whitehouse has a solution.

The "CatStrap" is a strap re-enforced with airplane-grade stainless steel cables that adheres to the bottom of your car and is designed to slow thieves down.

"They'll have a good 25 minutes on their hands trying to cut through the strap," CatStrap creator Tom Birsen said.

Birsen says catalytic converters can sell for about $300 because of precious metals inside, so if a thief hits a whole block of cars, they're getting a big payday.

That's why CatStrap created deterrents - the strap and a motion sensor alarm.

"The idea is when you combine the strap with the catalytic converter, a loud alarm sounds deterring the person from trying to steal it," Birsen said.

Right now, a lot of their business is from companies that have fleets of cars that they worry will be targeted.

Birsen says it's not uncommon to get calls from people who have just been hit.

"The very first of this year, it just exploded beyond, I mean we're probably selling a thousand percent more," Birsen said.

Birsen says business is growing so quickly. they are actively hiring more people to meet demand. So if you have relevant experience, give him a call. 419-215-8549.