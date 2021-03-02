NW Ohio colleges see increased enrollment in healthcare programs

The pandemic is helping people choose careers. Local colleges and universities are seeing more students enroll in classes to become future frontline workers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Over the last year, the pandemic has shed light on how important the healthcare field truly is - especially those who work in it.

As a result, local colleges and universities have started to see an upward trend in people applying for related programs.

"We all know healthcare fields now, we all know about testing and laboratory science and that might not have been something that you knew. So, I think they're familiar with it and then you see healthcare, this is essential," Vice President of Enrollment Management at Bowling Green State University, Cecilia Castellano said.

Over the last two semesters, BGSU has seen an increase in people applying for its pre-med program, nursing, laboratory sciences and others.

Mercy College, which only offers healthcare programs, is also seeing an increase.

"Right now, we have 1,302 students. That's a 7.6% increase compared to last year at this same time," Mercy College's Vice President of Strategic Planning, Institutional Effectiveness and Enrollment, Lori Edgeworth said.

Edgeworth and Castellano both said COVID-19 has played a factor in the trend, but they also believe it goes beyond the pandemic.

"Those are careers that are rewarding for individuals, and also, they know that they can get employment in those areas," Edgeworth said.