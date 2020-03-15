LUCAS, Ohio — A local church is stepping up to help the elderly within the community in response to coronavirus concerns.

McCord Road Christian Church, is offering grocery delivery for anyone who is over 60 years old.

The church is offering this help in partnership with Sautter's Market in Sylvania.

The market will shop and bag groceries for delivery on Mondays between 1-3 p.m. and Wednesday evenings between 6:30-8:30 p.m. Medications will not be able to be delivered through this service.

Orders are preferred to be sent to contact@SauttersMarket.com at anytime, however orders can also be called in at 419-885-3505 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

This service is scheduled to start Monday, March 16 and will last until April 6.

RELATED: 1st Lucas County COVID-19 case tied to international travel; patient is a man in his 70s

RELATED: Local hospital systems limit visitors to their facilities due to coronavirus

RELATED: LIST | Churches canceling services to help slow spread of coronavirus

RELATED: Perrysburg woman stepping up to help elderly during coronavirus outbreak