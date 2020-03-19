TOLEDO, Ohio — The Aspire Center began as a mission to help tutor students and raise grades and graduation rates in the community served by That Neighborhood Church.

Head Pastor Pat Cannon and Youth Ministry Director Shelly Bartlett, started the Aspire Center. Since it began, grade levels and graduation rates have been on the rise.

The goal is to continue this progress and help 5th through 12th graders through tutoring by meeting every Tuesday night from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

But now, the Aspire Center aspires to do much more to help the community with the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Closed schools mean many of the children that the Aspire Center serves are unable to get lunches due to a lack of transportation to grab-and-go locations. The Aspire Center plans on opening daily during lunch time to feed children and also help with extra tutoring on assignments that teachers have sent home with children.

The Aspire Center is located within That Neighborhood Church at 1501 North Ontario Street.

RELATED: Findlay City Schools handing out free daily meals

RELATED: Coronavirus home schooling: The tips you need to know while turning your house into a classroom

RELATED: Scholastic offers free online classes for your kids to learn during school closures

WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.