Local children's non-profit making memorial benches for Braylen Noble

A local woodworker is making benches in memory of the three-year old Noble, who was found dead in a pool near his apartment after a nearly week-long search.

It's been more than two weeks since police found three-year-old Braylen Noble dead inside the pool at his mom's apartment complex.

There are still questions surrounding the case but the community is coming together to honor him. Joyful Smiles Thru Faith, a local children's non-profit, is helping to create two memorial benches to honor Braylen.

"It's really sad, following the whole story because you didn't know what happened," said Joyful Smiles founder Jacqueline Federico.

There are still questions that are unanswered surrounding Braylen's death.

"I have four kids of my own," said Joyful Smiles treasurer Robb Moore, "new grandchild, and to see something like that and just the mystery around it is what upsets me."

Braylen's disappearance sparked a nearly week-long search. People from across Toledo and beyond joined together in the effort to find him.

Federico said Braylen means so much to the community.

"It was very very overwhelming to see, like the care that the people in the community had for him," said Federico.

"It's especially in times like these, what's going on right now," Moore added, "to see a community come together is just a great thing. Even with my situation, the community came together to help me."

Moore lost his job due to COVID-19. So he started playing around with woodwork and it led to a new small business.

After Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia was killed, he made a memorial bench for the family. And now he's been asked to do the same for Braylen.

"They could sit at that bench to see that and it's a place to think about their father," Moore said of Officer Dia's children. "And this young boy had siblings. It will be a good place to sit and relax and think about their brother."

The two benches will be placed at Crossgates Preschool and the Ability Center. This way Braylen won't be forgotten.

"He didn't deserve what happened to him," Federico said. "He was just three years old. And it was just a tragedy and he deserves to have something there for him."

Moore hopes to have the benches completed by next week.

