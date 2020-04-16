TOLEDO, Ohio — It's clear that people who are immunocompromised are at a higher risk if they test positive for the coronavirus.

But so are people with heart disease, high blood pressure and other chronic heart conditions.

A local cardiologist answered questions about how folks can stay safe in a community conversation.

ProMedica Cardiologist, Dr. James Bingle said it's important to avoid going out where people frequent, like grocery stores.

He recommends calling a friend or family member to see if they can help out.

"Try and use others, if you can. If you're the one that has to do it, certainly keep your distance. Really make a point of being awkwardly keeping apart from other people. I think wearing a mask for those people is definitely warranted. I belive that's pretty true for everyone," ProMedica Cardiologist, Dr. James Bingle said.

Cardiologists say people with heart disease should get daily exercise and continue taking their medications.

The link to the full question and answer video is available here.

