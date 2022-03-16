Local businesses seeing big boost as National Invitation tourney comes to University of Toledo

Restaurant owners and staff are happy to see tables full of basketball fans on a Wednesday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — College basketball fans are flocking to the Glass City this week, rooting on their teams in the National Invitation Tournament, as it's better known, the NIT.

The University of Toledo men lost to Dayton on Wednesday evening unfortunately, but the women still have their shot on Friday.

Both games are being held at UT, and that means a boost to the local economy.

A few hours before Wednesday's game, local family businesses were excited and getting prepared. At Campus Pollyeyes on Dorr St., General Manager Daniel Shehan said his staff was ready.

"We're hoping, you know, we have quite a few more tables than we actually would on a Wednesday night. So, servers are happy. We're staying busy in the kitchen," said Shehan. I'm hoping that other local businesses nearby have a bit of an increase in sales and the same feelings that we have right now."

Door Dasher Annette Adlington was waiting for an order and admitted to not watching the game, but she's noting that big events like the NIT are helping the economy since COVID.

"It seems like it's kind of picking up a little bit. Thing are getting a little bit more back to normal," said Adlington.

On the other side of campus, Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar, on Bancroft St. was steadily getting crowded before the game. Co-owner Andrew Mancy wasn't complaining.

"You can already see in this restaurant we're getting pretty busy for the game tonight," said Mancy. "Yeah we're expecting a big crowd."

Both area businesses said COVID definitely put a hurt on their bottom line, but being practically on UT's campus and focusing on sporting events is definitely helping out.

"It's a big deal for us, you know being this close. It's been great developing and building that relationship with them. So yeah, of course we want the Rockets to win," said

While the focus is on the bottom line, Annette, a former nurse, says it's important people still follow COVID precautions.

"Do the normal hand hygiene, wash your hands. Especially in a place like this. I think we'll be ok," said Annette.

"I think it's just always fun bringing people together, enjoying themselves, rooting for the same cause...have a couple beers, eat some pizza, root for the Rockets and then go home happy."