Local businesses off Adams St. happy with boost Toledo Pride brings to the area

Wesleys, Georgjz419 and the Ottawa Tavern on Adams St. saw an uptick in business after Toledo Pride returned in full after being limited the past two years.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Pride's weekend festivities came to an end on Sunday, and local businesses down Adams Street in Uptown Toledo were happy with the extra revenue generated by the event.

The Brunch Crawl, which has become a popular part of Toledo Pride's festivities, took place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For $5 people were able to get in to all the participating locations on Adams Street.

Micah Risher, co-owner of Wesley's Bar and Grill, which took place in the Brunch Crawl, was proud of what the weekend brought in.

"We are seeing a tremendous amount of traffic that we wouldn't normally see, and we are seeing faces we wouldn't normally see as well," said Risher." It gives us the opportunity to show off what we do."

The sea of people from all different walks of life are who Risher got the chance to meet and interact with all weekend. He said they are a perfect representation of what Adams Street is all about.

"This street has always been a street of inclusion, and I think that just makes it just more special for us. We see all people that come from different sectors of Ohio, Indiana, Michigan - the whole nine," said Risher.

The Ottawa Tavern is just down the street. Owner Zack Jacobs was happy that pride was back after the pandemic limited it the past two years.

"It's so great to see pride back in full force and people really came out and responded," said Jacobs. "It's definitely been a very busy weekend for us out here on the street."

It is not just owners who noticed but bartenders. Keith Lougue saw the impacts firsthand, and he said this year's pride was one of the busiest he's ever seen. Lougue said inflation it didn't stop the fun even with inflation being what it is now.