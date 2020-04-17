MAUMEE, Ohio — Kristin Meyer, the Executive Director of the Maumee Chamber of commerce says the news coming out of the Governor's office Thursday is a ''light at the end of the tunnel'' for small businesses like In Bloom, which is hoping to be open before Mother's day.

"They say Valentines day must be important and it is, but not everybody has a Valentine, everyone has a Mom. So, it's one of those really important holidays where kids, families that don't live close by, that's their touch-point with Mom, they want to make her feel special," In Bloom owner Kendra Bills said.

Bills has owned In Bloom for 11 years and said with weddings stalled and proms cancelled, the idea they can be open for a big holiday is huge and she's already anticipated changes.

"We can do the curbside pickups, if people don't want to come in we totally understand that, we can do contact-less deliveries, porch deliveries, things like that," Bills said.

Bills and other local businesses have been in contact with the Chamber of Commerce to make sure they prepare to open responsibly.

"The worst thing that can happen is we all get back together and have another flare up and have to shut down again, that would be tragic," Meyer said.

Right now it's about managing expectations of both customers and business owners, because it's going to be different when they do re-open.

"A lot of things are changing and people are going to have to make adaptations to what open looks like in this new normal," Meyer said.

Meyer said one of the biggest differences will likely be capacity at restaurants.

Bills hopes once May rolls around, people feel inspired to support their local shops.

