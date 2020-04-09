Local businesses face other challenges with upcoming fall and winter months

Toledo businesses fear colder temperatures will close down their patio area, and are asking elected officials to extend their alcohol drinking hours.

Local restaurants relying on extra patio space are dreading the cooler months right around the corner. Restaurant owners say it's a problem for both themselves and the economy.

Amelia Jarret, the general manager for the Attic and Manos on Adams Street, says they've been doing well so far.

"The patio has been a huge part of our business. So pretty much most of our dine-in for Manos has been on the patio and for the Attic, we've just been on the patio," said Jarret.

Outdoor eating and drinking has proven to be successful for a lot of businesses, allowing customers to social distance and keep doors open.

"The patio has been an absolute lifeline for us," said Zach Lahey, the owner of Manhattan's Pub'n Cheer.

But what happens when the cold weather takes over in a couple months and no one wants to sit outdoors at places like Manhattan's Pub'n Cheer, and businesses can no longer use the outdoors to spread out?

"Our concerns are for the health of my staff and the health of my customers. Just putting everyone in an inside area," said Jarret.

"The main concern is capacity. I've got 50 chairs in my basement that I can't use. So it is definitely going to be a challenge to make the kind of sales that we need to survive," added Lahey.

Both restaurants say they're communicating with Wendy Gramza, the president, and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce to take their concerns to the Lieutenant Governor.

"The closing, I guess the alcohol not being served after ten is problematic and so he certainly understood that and they continue to take that into consideration. Certainly, what everybody's trying to avoid is another shutdown," said Gramza.

Businesses are trying to comply, so they start serving alcohol during their busiest hours.

"The drinking till ten, that is more of a need than even inside or outside cause we do so much of our business from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.," said Jarret.