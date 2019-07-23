TOLEDO, Ohio — Recently, Cherry Street Mission Ministries put out a call for help from the public as they were in desperate need of water or money to purchase water.

READ MORE: Cherry Street Mission needs water donations

Local businesses answered the call and ended up collecting more than 12,000 since July 11.

READ MORE: Local businesses collection water donations to help the Cherry Street Mission Ministries during water shortage

This will help the mission replenish its supply, which had dwindled down to just a five-day back up supply.

According to Cherry Street Mission's communications director Nikki Morey, the shelter should have an emergency supply of water, with the ability to provide a gallon of water per day per person for 30 days, just for drinking purposes.

The businesses involved in the water collection include Sylvania Nutrition, 5 Pints Bar & Grille, Mind Over Core, Dandino’s Pizza and ThermoPro Heating / Cooling.

“Seeing the various businesses around the area come together in a time of need truly shows the compassion the City of Toledo holds," said Toledo Hemp Center owner Kevin Spitler. "With Toledo Hemp Center entering its 6th year in operation, I continue to see this great city step up, year after year, for various community events helping to benefit those in need. Toledo is truly a great city of compassion.”

Dandino's Pizza owner Barb Files echoes these sentiments, saying, “being a family-owned neighborhood business, when we see the community in need, we feel obligated to step up and help fill any void we can."