Small business owners make their own Christmas miracles, deliver gifts to 10 NW Ohio homes

The group surprised 10 families with gifts, ranging from Sky Zone passes to a trip to Disney World.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The coronavirus pandemic has fostered a year of uncertainty, especially for small business owners. Now, some of these same entrepreneurs are getting together to create their own Christmas spirit in northwest Ohio.

Team Johnson and Mavillino Homes, along with a few other sponsors, hopped on a red trolly Wednesday, stopping at 10 homes that were nominated for their first annual "Christmas miracle."

"We did all ten. We were gonna do four, but other businesses will be riding with us today. We made some calls, and they all chipped in and we wanted to help out as many as we could. It was too hard to choose from four," Team Johnson owner Brandon Johnson said.

"I know it's really about the families. It's not about us and what we do. It's really about them and giving back and spreading a little love. And hopefully everybody has a merry Christmas this year. It's been a tough year," Mavillino Homes owner Ryan Villhauer said.

The group hoped to end a stressful year with meaningful surprises.

"I knew nothing about this. My sister told me to be here at 12:30 and make sure I was here," recipient Ariel Briner said.

As soon as the trolley stopped at someone's front door, the group of sponsors hopped off to hand out presents, with at least one family looking forward to a magical experience.

"I knew the Sky Zone passes were coming, that was all I was informed. I was not informed of Disney World at all," recipient Kadie Wittennmyer said.