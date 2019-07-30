A lawn care and landscaping company in Sylvania Township has had three break-ins in the past two months that led to losses amounting $90,000 in stolen items.

Now, owner Matt Ringle is offering a $10,000 reward for the safe return of the stolen equipment.

Ringle said these robberies have had a big effect on his small business.

“Not all my clients know, I mean, after this they might know, but a lot of my clients don't even know we've had stuff stolen, so they're probably wondering where we're at or why their yard looks a little different,” Ringle said.

The first incident occurred on May 29. Windows were broken, but nothing was stolen.

The more troubling event took place on June 16. Ringle reported that his white trailer filled with commercial equipment was taken. According to him, the equipment, not including the trailer, was worth over $25,000 and consisted of multiple mowers, blowers and trimmers as well as miscellaneous items.

On July 23, Ringle reported another trailer stolen. This time, his brand-new equipment was locked inside. The empty trailer was found later that day in a Toledo church parking lot.

"A lot of stuff that was stolen the second time was just purchased from the first theft,” Ringle said.

Video footage of the June 16 robbery shows two suspects in a gray Nissan SUV pulling into Curb Impressions’ parking lot. The car then hooks up to the trailer and leaves. Video from the May 29 break-in also shows a gray Nissan SUV.

"We know it's four guys, we have multiple vehicles, a stolen vehicle, the getaway vehicle," Ringle said.

He has filed a report with the Sylvania Township Police Department each time and is still expecting results from fingerprint testing back any day.

Ringle said he's incredibly thankful to his clients, who have been understanding, and to his employees, who have been putting in extra hours using different equipment than they're used to.

“We're definitely not going to close shop, but this is definitely a scare to my guys if it keeps happening,” he said

Anyone who knows anything is encouraged to call Sylvania Township Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.