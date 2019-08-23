TOLEDO, Ohio — The national nonprofit business development service, JumpStart Inc.,hosted a women In entrepreneurship panel called "Ladies Who Lead," Thursday night.

Four female business founders from Toledo, spoke about their paths to success and shared lessons they learned along their journeys to entrepreneurship.

“JumpStart’s goal is to be a valuable resource for entrepreneurs and a trusted partner to the many organizations who are already working to help them succeed in Northwest Ohio,” said Lamont Mackley, JumpStart’s partner of core city services and outreach. “Whether we’re advising tech startups or coaching neighborhood small businesses, we can get things done working together that none of us can accomplish alone.”

Jumpstart said they had a turn out of nearly 100 people and they plan to have a few more events throughout the year.

"There are so many organizations doing great work to support entrepreneurs and small business owners in Northwest Ohio,” said Jim Hoffman, KeyBank market president for Michigan and Northwest Ohio. “The KeyBank Business Boost & Build program is about helping these organizations collaborate in new and interesting ways for the benefit of the communities they serve.”

Both tech entrepreneurs and non-tech business owners can learn more and apply for assistance here.