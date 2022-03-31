Local breweries rally behind Patron Saints brewer with stage four pancreatic cancer

"I mean how do you take learning that you got stage four pancreatic cancer. You know it is a tough day and every day since has been tough."

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan like to take care of their own.

Aaron Grizaniuk, who is the co-founder of Patron Saints Brewery, recently learned he has stage four pancreatic cancer.

And when you ask the people who know about Aaron, they are full of praise.

"Oh, he's a hell of a great guy. I mean so generous with his time. And he's the one that got me into brewing," said Eric Pfohl, the co-founder of Patron Saints Brewery off of Bancroft.

And it was inside the brewery, where the father of three got the call about his life-changing diagnosis.

"I mean how do you take learning that you got stage four pancreatic cancer. You know it is a tough day and every day since has been tough," said Pfohl.

But the brewing community isn't one to leave a brother behind.

Several of them are joining forces, including Maumee Bay Brewing Company.

"The family is already going through a stressful enough situation. They don't need anything added on top of it. So our goal is to just take all the extra stressors away from them. Help them out as much as we can," said Michael Martin, the brewery sales manager at Maumee Bay Brewery.

It helps them out with a dollar from each pint, including Patron Saints Brewery, which will go to their GoFundMe.

"It's a very close community. It's small but large in a sense too. It's been unbelievable, all the support and love that they've shown," said Pfohl.

And also Maumee Bay Brewery.

"In events like this, you want all the help you can get. And having this community come together. I know every brewery would do this for everybody in Toledo. It's nice to know we have each other's backs," said Martin.

With almost all other local breweries, each pour of a pint is another supporter pulling for Aaron as he battles pancreatic cancer.

"He's gonna be back though. He's tough as nails. So he'll get through this," said Pfohl.

Wersell's Bike shop is also having a bike ride this Saturday ending up at the brewery.

You can follow Patron Saints Brewery on social media for other events happening to raise money.