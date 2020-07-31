Ottawa Hills Elementary student performs good deed to help other students afford supplies

9-year-old Tarek Sarsour began with a goal to raise money for TPS students to afford virtual learning supplies, motivated to do good in the days before his holiday.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Many in our community are feeling the impacts of COVID-19, and some are now reaching out to help others.

One member of our community is helping out students who are less fortunate... and get this - he's only 9 years old!

Tarek Sarsour will be starting 4th grade at Ottawa Hills Elementary School with big dreams of becoming a scientist, basketball player and helping others.

He moved to the district from Toledo Public Schools three years ago. That's when he learned about different school districts and district lines.

"I told her, why can't I just live there and go to Ottawa Hills? She told me about district lines and I was kind of upset... and, I thought it was a little unfair," said Sarsour.

Sarsour decided to start a GoFundMe page to help raise money for TPS students who are in need, to help purchase laptops needed for them to attend class virtually and stay safe.

"It's kind of been on his mind since we transition from school to virtual with COVID happening and that's why it kind of all transpired. So he connected all the dots and he said, well that's just not fair, and one of his biggest things is equal education," said Jihan Saia, Sarsour’s mother.

Sarsour is taking the time now to do good for others as the Islamic holiday - completion of pilgrimage - is today.

"In the 10 days leading up to it, it is the 10 days of the Hijja. It is best to do a lot of good deeds and your deeds are meant to be rewarded, so he wanted to marry the two together. He wanted to marry together his dream with also having to be a good deed towards the community, that's why he chose this specific week to do it,” added Saia.

The GoFundMe page will close today, during the end of the holiday. The goal for Tarek's Education Project was set for $1000 and it has already surpassed that amount.

You still have time left If you're interested in supporting Tarek Sarsour's mission to help students purchase supplies for virtual learning.