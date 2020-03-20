TOLEDO, Ohio — With more and more people now working from home, we wanted to share with you, our viewers, how we at WTOL 11 are also practicing what we preach.

For most reporters at the station, it's been days since they've set foot inside of the WTOL 11 newsroom. For reporter Jon Monk, it's been one week.

The goal is for viewers not to notice.

Thanks to modern technology that is possible and gives us the ability to do everything we need to, to cover local events without actually going back to our television station.

Laptops with our video editing software, and the ability to record virtual interviews and then upload that video directly to our video servers at the station, we allowed us to do our part in practicing social distancing, while also keeping everyone informed.

With free apps like Slack and Skype, we've been able to communicate seamlessly with our coworkers

Now, working from home does of course have it's ups and down.

Reporter Jon Monk for example can simply go upstairs and enjoy his lunch break with my children, but he also has to chores like let the dog out about once every hour since well, he sits right next to the door.

But thankfully with fun and entertaining live streams from the Toledo Zoo and other organizations, he's able to time out exactly when it'll be quiet in his home to get most of his work done.

If you have your home office setup, we'd love see it. You can share it with WTOL 11 by simply text messaging your pictures and videos from your cell phones to 419-248-1100.

RELATED: Conan O'Brien to return to air, with an iPhone from home

RELATED: Maumee City Schools taking final steps to move online during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: US internet is well-equipped to handle coronavirus work from home surge