TOLEDO, Ohio — Six people were able to escape a duplex fire in east Toledo thanks to a heroic neighbor.

The fire happened in the 400 block of Platt around 6 a.m.



The neighbor across the street from the family said he looked out the window and noticed the smoke and the flames.

He ran across the street and kicked the door down, possibly breaking his toe in the process, and ran into the home to get everyone out that he could.

East Toledo neighbor helps rescue kids from house fire. Ariyl Onstott has the story: Posted by WTOL NEWS 11 on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Four adults and two children were able to escape the fire.

Fire crews say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The fire is under investigation.