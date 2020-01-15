TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking for ways to volunteer in the new year, Metroparks Toledo needs you. They're recruiting for the Volunteer Trail Patrol (VTP).

VTP members help with anything from answering visitors' questions, helping people stay safe and preserving the Metroparks' natural resources.

As a Volunteer Trail Patrol member, you serve as the eyes and ears for the Metroparks' rangers. You'll get to patrol on foot, bike and even on horseback.

The Volunteer Trail Patrol requires 50 hours of your time for the year. You'll spend 16 of those hours training with rangers, naturalists and customer service members.

"We actually have a cute story about two Volunteer Trail Patrol folks who got engaged on the trail and eventually married. We can't guarantee that for everyone, but it is a great place to make friends," said Metroparks volunteer service manager Trish Hausknecht.

You can learn more information at a meeting at Wildwood Metropark on Jan. 19 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Register to become a VTP online.