TOLEDO, Ohio — Thursday afternoon, Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp called to check in.

For decades, Tharp has been a devoted public servant, and I've been fortunate to get to know him over the last several years. No one in the area cares more about his community than the sheriff.

Thursday, he spoke to me with pride, and a little sadness about the morning's graduation ceremony for members of the Corrections Officer Academy.

This was the 48th graduation. There are 19 graduates who will immediately begin work at the jail. For the first time, the group includes 18 and 19-year-olds.

"I was pretty young when I was in Vietnam. If they can fight wars, they can help the community," Tharp said in explaining his lowering of the age requirement to 18.

But the ceremony also had another first.

"This is the first one in which we have not had families here," he said.

Chalk up another societal casualty to the coronavirus. But the sheriff was eager to praise academy leaders for promoting social distancing. Each of the graduates sat at a table by themselves.

"The academy did a great job of keeping them separated," the sheriff said. "This is a sharp group of graduates, that's for sure. They are going to do well."

