TOLEDO, Ohio — As I was listening to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Monday afternoon, I thought of the old saying, "Hurry up and wait."

As much as we want to snap our fingers and make life go back to normal, it just isn't going to happen anytime soon.

Some people may have been expecting the governor to open up restaurants this weekend, but it's just not going to happen for a while.

But manufacturers, distributors, construction workers, doctors, dentists, and some office workers will be returning to work next week - albeit in a dramatically different looking workplace.

As disappointing as it was that government isn't throwing open all the doors this week - or next - there were definitely some positive trends cited in Gov. Mike DeWine's news conferences.

Deaths, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions are trending downward. Deaths in national hot spots like New York and Michigan are down dramatically. Total daily infections in Ohio continue to be much higher than a month ago, but that is more a product of the increased testing in the state.

DeWine said that testing capacity will be up about 400% by the end of May - to more than 22,000. In Lucas County, officials will be testing all residents of nursing homes by the end of the week.

In combination with the testing, the state is tripling its contact-tracing force by June 1. Once a positive test is confirmed, the team will be able to track down who that person contacted. Theoretically, it means that any spread should be slowed considerably.

A trip to our favorite restaurant isn't going to happen this weekend. But at long last, there appears to be a clear path forward.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DAY

Lucas County officials reach a deal with Qwest Diagnostics to test the county's 6,000 residents of long-term nursing facilities.

Total infections in the United States surpass 1 million, with more than 55,000 deaths. There are now more than 3 million cases in the world.

Ohio deaths jump 25 to 753. Michigan's deaths climb by 92 to 3,407.

