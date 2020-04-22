TOLEDO, Ohio — In a world if uncertainty, I increasingly find my inner peace with Chip.

It's not a very creative name, but that's what we call a chipmunk who lives in our siding and comes to our backdoor several times a day to feast on the steady supply of seed we leave for him.

My wife says there is a Mrs. Chip, but I have yet to see a difference and I have never seen them together.

I don't know why, but I find a lot of comfort in watching Chip, a little jealous that he doesn't realize our world is broken. His world is intact. Every day there is food for him and he apparently has a comfortable home to return. It's all he needs.

When I was a young adult, I was diagnosed with panic disorder. I would have a series of inexplicable panic attacks when there was a major disruption in my life - graduation, marriage, fatherhood.

I went to counseling for years. It was the best decision I ever made. It taught me the whys and coping skills for when the panic returns.

Those attacks were more than 20 years ago. I've been able to able several family and friends because of my experience.

But, I'll be honest, I think I'm like a lot of people today. Every sneeze, cough, or headache means something. All-day, every day I'm exposed to news about the coronavirus, and it's tough to handle sometimes. I'm a journalist who needs to provide the information about COVID-19. But I'm a human who fears the virus too.

So I watch Chip and wonder when our world too will be intact.

If you are scared or anxious, it's OK. Many of us are.

WE NEED YOUR HELP

Send us your stories, pictures, and videos about how you are coping with the pandemic. Submissions can be sent to blog@wtol.com.

NEWS OF THE DAY

California announces two deaths from COVID-19 that occurred in early February, three weeks before it was believed that the United States had its first virus-related deaths.

The Ohio Highway Patrol says that crashes are down about one-third in Lucas and Wood counties as drivers spend less time on the roads.

