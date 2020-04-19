TOLEDO, Ohio — For many, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed so many lives. For some that means staying away from loved ones, losing jobs, and fearing for family members that work in front lines. For many though, it has turned into a positive, and more than ever, people need people.

As cases have peaked in Ohio and the governor announced plans to reopen the state, some have fears while others are feeling overjoyed. It is important at this time that we all follow what the CDC is recommending. Social distance, wear masks, and only going where is necessary is important to keep in mind even as the slow reopening date near.

Personally, I am nervous, like many others, about the reopen because I am scared that we may have another peak, one higher than the first. We all need to keep in mind that the state is doing what they can to keep us all safe.

As we still have about a week and a half left here's a couple things i am going to try to do this week;

Clean up the house Do a 30 minute work out everyday Find a new park to visit Cook something by randomly picking ingredients in my cupboard (I hope this goes well, but shall be interesting)

Don't forget to share your fun moments with us here at WTOL and things that make you smile! Remember to stay strong, wash hands and do at least one thing a day to make you smile.

NEWS OF THE DAY

Gov. DeWine said his plan to reopen is 'very consistent' with the three-phase strategy outlined by President Trump.

Schumer, Mnuchin say Dems and GOP close to deal on new coronavirus response bill.

US animator, filmmaker Gene Deitch dies in Prague at 95.

