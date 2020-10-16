Local Black pastors take the lead in encouraging their community to head to the polls

The Toledo pastors say it's their version of "Souls to the Polls" in which people are educated and driven to vote.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Despite all of the pandemic restrictions, several local Black pastors are stepping up to the plate to facilitate voting for their community.

Pastor Randall Parker III, with Canaan Manifested Word Church in south Toledo said they are doing it because they say it's their duty to make a difference.

"Growing up for me personally, the church was very impactful in the community. And so when the church made a move, others followed because the church had the integrity. They were the light," said Pastor Parker.

He and Pastor Talmadge Thomas with the City of Zion, the Mt. Zion Church are making moves to get their members voting.

It's their version of the national wide movement known as "Souls to the Polls."

"'Souls to the Polls' is a larger context for just getting African, predominantly African American churches or African Americans to the polls," said Pastor Thomas.

In the past, this has been done with church vans or other gatherings.

However, both pastors had to make a few changes to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines.

Pastor Parker said his church and community members are invited to meet at the church parking lot at the intersection of Spencer and Western on Oct. 24 and the 25 and then head to the polls as a group.

Pastor Thomas, on the other hand is using a van to help people get to the polls.

He said they are keeping safe by only taking a few people at a time.

Between the two churches, about 500 people have committed to vote.

"We're having to do a lot more explaining. A lot more detailed conversation. Because just saying go vote is not enough anymore. Because their immediate question is why. Why does it matter," said Pastor Thomas.

"At the end of the day I just hope that people understand the issues. That nothing changes if policies don't change. Nothing changes if politicians don't change," added Pastor Parker.

Pastor Thomas said even if you are discouraged about voting, they still want you to participate.

"There's nothing worse than letting an opportunity go by and when you look back on it, you wish you had. It's better to have participated and it not work out the way you want. Then to not participate and it definitely not work out the way you want," said Pastor Thomas.

Both churches said anyone from the community can participate in their version of Souls to the Polls.

The City of Zion, the Mt. Zion Church says you can visit their Facebook page or call them at 419-246-1850.