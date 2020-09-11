Local black leaders say Harris' historic win will inspire generations

Kamala Harris will be the first woman and first Black woman to hold the office of Vice President of the United States.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kamala Harris will make history when she's sworn in as the first woman and African-American to be vice president.

Black leaders in our community believe this historic, overdue accomplishment sends a clear message to future generations.

"Dr. Martin Luther King has visualized this back when he did the 'I have a dream' speech," said NAACP Toledo president Ray Wood.

For the first time in our nation's history, a woman will hold the second-highest office in the land. Harris broke down the barrier with her projected win alongside President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday.

"It's been a long struggle in the African-American community," said Frederick Douglass Community Center executive director Reggie Williams, "and America, just to see this moment happen, in my very own eyes living in history."

Williams stressed he's proud that his son and daughter can witness the milestone. And for the youth he works with in Toledo, this can inspire them by seeing someone who looks like them in such an important role.

While I may be the first, I won’t be the last. pic.twitter.com/R5CousWtdx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2020

"I think it just kind of enhances a person's chances to dream," said Williams, "to dream not outside of the box but in uncharted territory."

Wood agreed that the glass ceiling on the White House has now been broken for young women everywhere.

"If Kamala Harris can do it," he said, "then other young ladies around the country, women of color and everyone else will say, I can do it as well."

Both Williams and Wood agree that Biden and Harris have a lot of work to do and they will hold them accountable too. But they say this feels like a silver lining to the year that has been 2020. And Williams adds that he believes we're a footstep closer to Dr. King's dream.

"Frederick Douglas said if there's no struggle, there's no progress," said Williams.

"That dream was about us being able to put all our differences, all those things aside," said Wood, "that separate us or divide us and concentrate on the things that bring us together."