PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — The weather was hot scorching Saturday in Permberville and across the area. The temperature was around 93 degrees with a heat index of 103 degrees, but that didn't stop many from playing in the American Legion Division 1 Baseball Tournament.

The heat was on but these boys of summer are keeping their cool the only way they know how.

"Kind of sucks honestly. Get through it. Pack a lot of water and wet rags," one of the players said.

The hottest guy on the field just has got to be the catcher.

Josh Vaklik strapped on his tools of ignorance but took special precautions to keep his competitive juices flowing.

"It can be a struggle. Sun beating down. You swig a lot. Your main goal. Got to drink enough water to keep sweat in body," he said.

These guys aren't wimps, but if they were feeling faint they were told to speak up.

"First thing I told them before the game if you feel tired or dizzy, let me know. We'll get you out of the game," David Wilson said.

This is advice parents like Erin Miller appreciate. She's shading herself under an umbrella while watching her son swing for the fences.

"The coach is really good making sure they're hydrated following how they're doing. I'm pretty confident," she said.

This was one baseball tournament that the players knew what to do in the heat of the moment.