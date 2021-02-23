OHIO, USA — The Ohio Liquor Control Commission made decision involving several local bars charged with violating Ohio's COVID-19 regulations on Monday. The commission heard cases involving dozens of liquor permit holders across the state. Below is a list of local establishments and the outcome of the hearings:
BOXCAR TAVERN LLC
DBA: BOXCAR TAVERN & PATIO & WALK-IN COOLER
125 & 129 W HICKS ST 1ST FL ONLY
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH 43351
PERMIT #0890340
Violation:
On or about November 6, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), sold beer, to wit: BUSCH LIGHT for on premises consumption of beer between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1- 80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code ("limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption").
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.
BURNS BREW HOUSE LLC
DBA: N/A
2044 E SANDS RD & PATIO
PORT CLINTON, OH 43452
PERMIT #4980505
Violation:
On or about Friday, October 2, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) allowed the consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1- 80 (A)(2) of the Ohio Administrative Code ("limitation of hours for on- premises sales and consumption").
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.
CRYOCREAM INC
DBA: FUSION
3136 MARKWAY & PATIO
TOLEDO, OH 43606
PERMIT #18404430005
Violation:
On or about October 30, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), sold intoxicating liquor to wit: CAPTAIN MORGAN RUM for on premises consumption between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1- 80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code ("limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption").
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.
DALES BAR & GRILL INC
DBA: N/A
322 CONANT ST 1ST FL
MAUMEE, OH 43537
PERMIT #1900630
Violation:
On or about Sunday, September 27, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), and/or knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1- 52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1- 52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.
DALES BAR & GRILL INC
DBA: N/A
322 CONANT ST 1ST FL
MAUMEE, OH 43537
PERMIT #1900630
Violation:
On or about Saturday, November 7, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1- 52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1- 52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 25, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
DOWNTOWN BILLIARDS CORP
DBA: N/A
123 N FULTON ST
WAUSEON, OH 43567
PERMIT #2293291
Violations:
No. 1: On or about Friday, October 23, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, as defined in Rule 4301:1-1- 52(A)(2) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A) (5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1- 52(B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").
No. 2: On or about Friday, October 23, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1- 80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code ("limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption").
Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violations, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 7-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $750 in lieu of serving the suspension.
FRANKIE GOES TO TOWN LLC
DBA: N/A
702 MONROE ST
TOLEDO, OH 43624
PERMIT #28819950005
Violation:
On or about Saturday, October 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1- 52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.
KOSTA MARIA LLC
DBA: GEORGJZ FOOD & SPIRITS 1ST FL & PATIO
1209 ADAMS
TOLEDO, OH 43604
PERMIT #4805240
Violation:
On or about Saturday, October 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1- 1- 52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.
MIKIMMY INC
DBA: THE BARN
3221-25 CENTENNIAL RD & PATIO
SYLVANIA, OH 43560
PERMIT #5942654
Violation:
On or about Saturday, October 24, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1- 80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code ("limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption").
Outcome:
At the hearing, a denial was entered on behalf of the permit holder. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.
NEW LONGHORN SALOON LLC
DBA: THE NEW LONGHORN SALOON 1ST FL & BSMT
944 PHILLIPS AV
TOLEDO, OH 43612
PERMIT #6373130
Violation:
On or about Saturday, October 10, 2020, you, your agent(s) and/or your employee(s) allowed consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1- 80(A)(2) ("Limitation on hours for on-premises sales or consumption").
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $2,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.
REISCORP CAFE LLC
DBA: THE STABLE 1ST FL & PATIO
110 N MAIN ST
ARCADIA, OH 44804
PERMIT #73063306
Violation:
On or about Saturday, October 3, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1- 80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code ("limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption").
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 4-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $400 in lieu of serving the suspension.
ROCKME INC
DBA: SUGAR HILL
710 S REYNOLDS ROAD & PATIO
TOLEDO, OH 43815
PERMIT #74590640015
Violations:
No. 1: On or about Saturday, October 17, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").
No. 2: On or about Saturday, October 17, 2020, your permit premises were not in a sanitary condition, to wit: THE TOILET FACILITY WAS NOT CLEAN OR SANITARY, in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1- 17(I) ("unsanitary conditions").
Outcome:
At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violations, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 7-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $750 in lieu of serving the suspension.
WILD SIDE BREWING COMPANY LLC
DBA: WILD SIDE BREWING COMPANY
24192-94 FRONT ST
GRAND RAPIDS, OH 43522
PERMIT #961006090001
Violation:
On or about October 24, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), allowed on premises consumption of beer (Narragansett Beer) between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1- 80(A)(2) of the Ohio Administrative Code ("limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption").
Outcome:
At the hearing, a denial was entered on behalf of the permit holder. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.