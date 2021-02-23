The Ohio Liquor Control Commission made decisions regarding several accusations involving liquor permit holders in northwest Ohio.

OHIO, USA — The Ohio Liquor Control Commission made decision involving several local bars charged with violating Ohio's COVID-19 regulations on Monday. The commission heard cases involving dozens of liquor permit holders across the state. Below is a list of local establishments and the outcome of the hearings:

BOXCAR TAVERN LLC

DBA: BOXCAR TAVERN & PATIO & WALK-IN COOLER

125 & 129 W HICKS ST 1ST FL ONLY

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH 43351

PERMIT #0890340

Violation:

On or about November 6, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), sold beer, to wit: BUSCH LIGHT for on premises consumption of beer between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1- 80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code ("limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption").

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.

BURNS BREW HOUSE LLC

DBA: N/A

2044 E SANDS RD & PATIO

PORT CLINTON, OH 43452

PERMIT #4980505

Violation:

On or about Friday, October 2, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) allowed the consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1- 80 (A)(2) of the Ohio Administrative Code ("limitation of hours for on- premises sales and consumption").

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.

CRYOCREAM INC

DBA: FUSION

3136 MARKWAY & PATIO

TOLEDO, OH 43606

PERMIT #18404430005

Violation:

On or about October 30, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), sold intoxicating liquor to wit: CAPTAIN MORGAN RUM for on premises consumption between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1- 80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code ("limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption").

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.

DALES BAR & GRILL INC

DBA: N/A

322 CONANT ST 1ST FL

MAUMEE, OH 43537

PERMIT #1900630

Violation:

On or about Sunday, September 27, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), and/or knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1- 52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1- 52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 3-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $300 in lieu of serving the suspension.

DALES BAR & GRILL INC

DBA: N/A

322 CONANT ST 1ST FL

MAUMEE, OH 43537

PERMIT #1900630

Violation:

On or about Saturday, November 7, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES as defined in Rule 4301:1-1- 52(A)(1) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A)(5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Administrative Code 4301:1-1- 52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 25, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $1,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.

DOWNTOWN BILLIARDS CORP

DBA: N/A

123 N FULTON ST

WAUSEON, OH 43567

PERMIT #2293291

Violations:

No. 1: On or about Friday, October 23, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, as defined in Rule 4301:1-1- 52(A)(2) and as further set forth in Section 2917.11(A) (5) of the Revised Code, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1- 52(B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").

No. 2: On or about Friday, October 23, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1- 80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code ("limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption").

Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violations, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 7-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $750 in lieu of serving the suspension.

FRANKIE GOES TO TOWN LLC

DBA: N/A

702 MONROE ST

TOLEDO, OH 43624

PERMIT #28819950005

Violation:

On or about Saturday, October 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1- 52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.

KOSTA MARIA LLC

DBA: GEORGJZ FOOD & SPIRITS 1ST FL & PATIO

1209 ADAMS

TOLEDO, OH 43604

PERMIT #4805240

Violation:

On or about Saturday, October 31, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or your employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: DISORDERLY ACTIVITIES, in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1- 1- 52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.

MIKIMMY INC

DBA: THE BARN

3221-25 CENTENNIAL RD & PATIO

SYLVANIA, OH 43560

PERMIT #5942654

Violation:

On or about Saturday, October 24, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1- 80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code ("limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption").

Outcome:

At the hearing, a denial was entered on behalf of the permit holder. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 5-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.

NEW LONGHORN SALOON LLC

DBA: THE NEW LONGHORN SALOON 1ST FL & BSMT

944 PHILLIPS AV

TOLEDO, OH 43612

PERMIT #6373130

Violation:

On or about Saturday, October 10, 2020, you, your agent(s) and/or your employee(s) allowed consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1- 80(A)(2) ("Limitation on hours for on-premises sales or consumption").

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violation, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a10-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $2,000 in lieu of serving the suspension.

REISCORP CAFE LLC

DBA: THE STABLE 1ST FL & PATIO

110 N MAIN ST

ARCADIA, OH 44804

PERMIT #73063306

Violation:

On or about Saturday, October 3, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) sold beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises Monday to Sunday between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1- 80(A)(1) of the Ohio Administrative Code ("limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption").

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered an admission as to the violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 4-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $400 in lieu of serving the suspension.

ROCKME INC

DBA: SUGAR HILL

710 S REYNOLDS ROAD & PATIO

TOLEDO, OH 43815

PERMIT #74590640015

Violations:

No. 1: On or about Saturday, October 17, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) ("allowing persons to engage in disorderly activities").

No. 2: On or about Saturday, October 17, 2020, your permit premises were not in a sanitary condition, to wit: THE TOILET FACILITY WAS NOT CLEAN OR SANITARY, in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1- 17(I) ("unsanitary conditions").

Outcome:

At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the violations, but stipulated to the facts. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation. The Commission issued a 7-day suspension beginning at noon, March 22, 2021, but gave the permit holder the option to pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $750 in lieu of serving the suspension.

WILD SIDE BREWING COMPANY LLC

DBA: WILD SIDE BREWING COMPANY

24192-94 FRONT ST

GRAND RAPIDS, OH 43522

PERMIT #961006090001

Violation:

On or about October 24, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s), allowed on premises consumption of beer (Narragansett Beer) between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. in violation of Rule 4301:1-1- 80(A)(2) of the Ohio Administrative Code ("limitation of hours for on-premises sales and consumption").

Outcome: