The last time St. Patrick's Day was on a Tuesday, places like the Blarney were packed with people.



On Sunday night, hours after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an order that all the state's restaurants close their doors to dine-in customers, bars and restaurants closed to customers.

Across the street from The Blarney, PizzaPapalis is in the same boat.

No dine-in customers, just carry out orders and deliveries.

“First reaction was my employees, I mean obviously, that’s a gut hit for the whole restaurant and bar industry. I mean, that’s what makes this place go, other than the guests that come in,” said Dave Keen, General Manager for PizzaPapalis in downtown Toledo. “My second thought was okay, what do we do, what’s the next step.”

The news has the staff at PizzaPapalis anxious.

“For me it hurt, because I work two jobs and my daughter is a first-grader, and she’s out of school now so this is my main income and I can’t pay for a babysitter and I don’t know if I’ll be able to go to my other job now with this,” said server Rebecca Bennett.



For now it's a new normal they'll have to adjust to, not knowing when things will return to normal.



The carry-out and delivery options help places make some revenue, but it's not nearly the same.

“An hourly wage compared to the tips we make down here is probably a quarter of the income we’re used to making at that, even if we end up working carry-out deliveries with all the staff that we have,” said Rebecca.

