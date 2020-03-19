Area barbers are working to figure out how they will make ends meet following Governor Mike DeWine's order to close down Wednesday.

Barbershops are among the latest businesses across the state forced to temporarily close as the state works to stop the coronavirus spread.

One of those shops include Thurmond's Barbershop in west Toledo.

"Knowing the shop was gonna close is kind of, it's a little disheartening honestly but kinda make things work out if they're gonna work," said Jamal Sherman, a barber at Thurmond's Barbershop.

The shop is one of several thousand barbershops across the state impacted by the order.

While some understand the need for the move, others are concerned about the financial impact it will have on the barbers they've know for years.

"I feel like nothing's really that serious to close down the shop. I mean people need their jobs to take care of their family," said Michael Wright, a customer at Thurmond's Barbershop.

As word quickly spread about the decision, loyal customers flocked in for a cut not knowing when they will be able to get the next one.

"It's been a drastic increase. Normally on a Wednesday it's kind of calm. So this isn't a typical Wednesday. So with the news coming out that we'll be closing, it incited a little panic," said Sherman.

But both barbers and customers are banding together in support to get through this.

"Just deal with it the best way they can. Call on a friend who can to help you out," said Wright.

"Don't let panic drive you crazy, you know, in times of chaos you gotta stick together. If everybody works together as a team, even though that's wishful thinking, but if you work together you'll be able to withstand a crisis, just like the water crisis in '14. We made it out of that, so we'll make it out of this too," added Sherman.