TOLEDO, Ohio — A local bar in north Toledo has been shut down for at least one year due to court orders.

A judge decided to close Ken's Lounge on Lagrange and Baker Street on Monday. The judge said the decision was based on not enough security provided for the location due to multiple criminal occurrences.

Kendrick King Jr., the owner of the bar plans to appeal the decision.

Toledo Police Department In an effort to keep Toledo safe, Ken's Lounge at 1701 Lagrange has ... been ordered closed for one year. Thanks to the efforts of The City of Toledo CERT (Code Enforcement Response Team) and Ken's Lounge is prohibited from being used as a gathering place and cannot be open to the public.

But before the ruling, Ken's Lounge was shut down temporarily which did not sit well with King.

King and other bar owners, say they feel unfairly targeted.

King says he runs a clean bar and has even taken steps to deter unwanted crime by hiring security.

"I've never had a problem on the inside of my business," explained King.

King is not the only bar owner who has been impacted by the city's push to crackdown on nuisance businesses.

The Royale Place on Airport Highway voluntarily shutdown last week after receiving a similar complaint from the city.

"How are we labeled a nuisance, when we hired police to work there? You cant expect us to control the whole neighborhood, we are responsible for our businesses," said Cullen Jones, a co-owner of the Royale Place.

Jones feels like the city is being unreasonable and is targeting the wrong bars.

Last month, city council approved an ordinance aimed at leveling the playing field and holding businesses accountable through a point system in hopes to avoid deadly crime scenes at bars.

"This is a way for good businesses to excel, and for neighbors and neighborhood to have a piece of mind," said Tom Waniewski, Toledo City Council Member.

Some bar owners feel the city should do a better job working with them to solve the problem and hold customers accountable for their actions, not the owners.

