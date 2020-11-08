Toledo bar owner: Business is suffering severely following Ohio's liquor order

Zach Lahey, the owner of Manhattan's Pub'n Cheer, says the loss in sales is having a negative impact on the mental health of his employees.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been more than a week now since Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all restaurants and bars to stop serving alcohol by 10 p.m.

Several local establishments responded saying they are being targeted at a time when they are desperate to stay in business.

Now, the owner of Manhattan's Pub'n Cheer, a bar in downtown Toledo, says the order has affected another 10 to 15% in additional losses. Fewer sales meaning less work for employees, he said.

"I mean it's not sustainable. it's very much affecting the mental health of the staff, the hospitality workers that operate on this street and downtown. It's had a severely negative impact," Zach Lahey said.

He added he is going week by week wondering if the business will be able to survive the pandemic.

"It"s very important to be able to go and to socialize out, outside of work, outside of the home. And we've been doing it safely. We've been doing it correctly as we've been asked to. And the actions of a few establishments have really, truly negatively impacted the entire state. And it's really not fair. It's not the right thing to do," Lahey said.

However, Lahey says he will continue to keep customers and employees safe by sanitizing and following all Ohio Department of Health's orders.